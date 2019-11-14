Family court judge rules Albion students accused of making death threats on social media must stay off phones

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three Albion Middle School students remain in the custody of their parents tonight. They’re accused of making death threats on social media.

All three remain suspended and in the custody of their parents as this case progresses. Family Court Judge Sanford Church ordered them to stay off the internet, and off cell phones until they return to his court later this month.

It began earlier this month when Albion School officials became aware of posts a few students shared on an app called Discord, allegedly setting a date to kill, or injure another student. Three middle school students were charged last week and appeared in Family Court yesterday to answer to the felony charge of Conspiracy in the second degree.

Last week, Superintendent of Albion Central School District Michael Bonewell said, “The students are currently suspended pending the required long term disciplinary consequences. There’ll be a Superintendent’s Hearing procedure that’s specified in law to determine ongoing consequences for students.”