Family of missing boy renew pleas for help bringing him home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a young boy is asking the community for help after his disappearance last summer.

Jaylen Griffin’s family last saw him in August – they realized he was missing after he didn’t show up for his brother’s funeral service. Now, there are renewed pleas for help finding him as it gets closer to the anniversary of his disappearance.

On Friday, the Community Action Coalition WNY joined with GYC Ministries to ask the public for help bringing Jaylen back home. His family told News 4 this shouldn’t be treated as a runaway situation since Jaylen loved being home, playing games and spending time with his new puppy.

Pastor Tim Newkirk, who is close with Jaylen’s family, said people in the community have reported seeing Jaylen in the area of Buffalo’s East Side.

“If he’s out here and anybody sees this message, or they see what we’re doing on social media platforms – every platform we have available – that they can try and contact [the hotline number] for him,” Pastor Newkirk said.

The organizations are now putting together search parties to look in the areas where people reported seeing Jaylen and ask around for information on his potential whereabouts.

“Where his his, was he abducted, if he’s in trouble – does he need us? It’s really plagued us and this is our concern for this case,” said community liaison Tamea Dixon.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 this is still an active missing persons case that the department is investigating. Jaylen is also listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.