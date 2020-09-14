Family of Quan Carson holds celebration in his honor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo family is giving back to the community, in honor of their lost loved one.

Quan Carson’s family hosted Quan Day at MLK Park Sunday. Carson was killed on Northland Avenue three years ago.



His family says this annual celebration is to raise awareness for unsolved cases while also supporting Quan’s legacy.



“We come in rain, sleet, or snow. It does not matter. So it’s very important, cause we don’t want them to forget about Quan, we never gonna forget about him t so we don’t want other people to forget. So every year we’re gonna be right here,” said Quan’s Aunt Larosa Carson



As part of Quan day, his family gave away school supplies to kids in need. There was also information on the census and voter registration