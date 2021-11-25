Fans give thanks for the Bills during Thanksgiving game: ‘The Bills are like family’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans had a lot to be thankful for this year including cheering on their favorite team in the Thanksgiving primetime game on the national stage.

Many fans gathered around their TVs with their families watching Buffalo’s favorite family: the Bills.

Several people ventured out to Jack Rabbit on Elmwood Avenue to watch the game with other fans.

“Really excited to be back here, three years and two thanksgiving games. Bills fans live and breathe the Bills so to have family and the bills game wonderful,” said Jimmy Nunciato.

“I think whether you watch with your family, friends, out, inside, I think it’s better to have a bunch of people who have the same love for football and the Bills as you to make the environment fun and positive,” Jill Pepke said.

Despite Sunday’s tough loss to the Colts, Bills fans were still ready to see their team try again.

“I’m just hoping they can be a completely different team from last week it was definitely not fun to watch them run all over us last week,” said Tyler Bielec. “National television, so hopefully we can put on a show for everybody.”

Bills Mafia loves their team no matter what, but some say the past few seasons have given them a lot to be thankful for.

“It’s been a little hit or miss but absolutely the last 20 years haven’t been the best in Buffalo for Buffalo Bills football, it’s nice to have some optimism, this year has been fun to watch,” Bielec said.

“It’s Bills mafia so they should know everybody’s rooting for them whether they win or lose,” Pepke said.