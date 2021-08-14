Fans pack Highmark Stadium for Billy Joel concert

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Billy Joel fans packed Highmark Stadium Saturday to watch the piano man himself perform. This is the first major concert at the stadium since the pandemic began.

Fans say they’ve waited for the longest time for this show and they’re just happy they can spend a night with friends and family. And for a lot of them, this is their first time heading to a concert of any kind in a year and a half.

“It’s great. We can finally get out. We’ve done a little bit of traveling but it’ll be nice to get into a concert again,” said attendees Fred and Linda Libby.

“It’s good to see that we’re obviously allowed to come out now and I think within an hour or so these parking lots are going to be filled just like you would see for a Buffalo bills game. The weather is fantastic, looking forward to seeing Billy,” added Billy Joel fan Tony Pandolfino.

Billy Joel was originally scheduled to perform in orchard park in 2020, but that show was postponed due to the pandemic. And after 17-months without live shows, fans say it was worth the wait.

“I’m excited to have a somewhat normal experience again. It’s been a while,” said Laura Gannon. “He puts on great concerts. So I haven’t seen him in quite a while. It’s interesting to see now that we both aged what he’ll be like now haha.”

“I’m feeling relatively safe and we’re just excited to be out and hear some live music,” Diane Levin said.

Whether it’s their sixth time seeing Billy Joel in concert for their first time, each has their favorite song they can’t wait to hear.

“What is the city girl, uptown? Uptown Girl thank you,” Levin added.

“Scenes from an Italian restaurant is one of my favorites. Mine too,” said the Libbys.

“Captain Jack. That’ll be played tonight hoping,” Pandolfino said.

The same guidelines for masks will also apply for fans at Bill’s games at Highmark Stadium.