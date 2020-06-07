Farmers markets start the season in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Farmers markets across Western New York are opening for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday was opening day for the Elmwood Village Farmers Market and volunteers are making sure health guidelines are followed.

A staple in the Elmwood Village community going on for more than 20 years, the market started two weeks late this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. People can use snap benefits at the farmer’s market.

“You just come to our tent. we give you these coins that you can use right in the market directly as cash and it provides people with fresh produce and it gives back to local vendors,” said volunteer Alex Gugliudza.



“It was a lot of work but this was probably one of the best opening days that we actually ever had for the market and it’s good that we increased our foot space because we had a lot of customers,” said Colin Erdel of Erdel Farm

Hand sanitizer stations and hand washing stations are available. Everyone must wear a face mask, but volunteers have some to give away in case someone walks up without a mask.

Erdel says they may keep the new distanced layout for years to come.

