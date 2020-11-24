Fat Bob’s opens East Aurora location

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Popular eatery Fat Bob’s Smokehouse is teaming up with 42 North Brewing Company to bring a new dining experience to East Aurora.
Fat Bob’s at 42 North, will feature BBQ and brews including its Smokehouse favorites, Pulled Pork, Smoked Beef Brisket, and award-winning Mac N’ Cheese every Tuesday through
Sunday at the 25 Pine Street location.
“Fat Bob’s is the ideal partner for the brewery. Not only is their menu the perfect complement to craft beer, but they share our values and culture,” 42 North Founder, John Cimperman said.
To view the menu and order on-line, log on to 42northbrewing.com. Take-out orders can also be made by calling the brewery at 716-805-7500.
