74-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on I-90

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 74-year-old Buffalo man was killed while crossing I-90 early Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Route 33 around 3 a.m., and closed the west side of I-90 in that area for a number of hours.

New York State police say an Orchard Park man was driving a pickup truck in the center lane of the highway while Robert Greene was crossing the road with a shopping cart full of cans and bottles.

Police say the driver could not stop quick enough upon seeing Greene, and struck him.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.