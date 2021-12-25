Father Baker two stages from sainthood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Well-known local priest Father Nelson Baker is still on the road to canonization.
Father Baker developed a city of charity under the patronage of “Our Lady of Victory” in Lackawanna. He’s in the process of becoming a saint. Monsignor David LiPuma said there are four stages to becoming a saint and Father Baker still needs the last two.
Father Baker passed away in 1936.
