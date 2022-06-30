NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Marshals Task Force slapped handcuffs on an Amherst man in connection to the non-custodial abduction of his 10-month-old daughter in early June.

Just before 8 a.m. on June 11, Anthones Mullen, Jr. allegedly unlawfully entered the Sweetwood Drive apartment where his daughter and daughter’s mother live and took the 10-month-old, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child, and the vehicle believed to be used in the abduction was later found unoccupied in the Woodlands Manufactured Home Community of Lockport.

The child was later returned to her mother unharmed by a relative of Anthones Mullen.

Arrest warrants for Mullen were issued and the U.S. Marshall’s located him. The 37-year-old was turned

over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Division and locked up at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

He’s facing second-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Mullen also has several outstanding bench warrants.

He remains bars ahead of arraignment.