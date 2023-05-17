LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beer drinkers will have another place to enjoy beers this summer.

Fattey Beer announced that they will be opening two new locations in Lancaster and Amherst in summer 2023, the company announced Wednesday.

The new Fattey Beer Lancaster will be located on the corner of Central and West Main Street in the Village of Lancaster. Fattey Beer University North will be located in Amherst, near the developing UB North area.

Fattey’s currently has locations in Buffalo, Kenmore, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Rochester, Westerville, Ohio, and Wurlitzer. The company offers a wide variety of beers, wines, seltzers, ciders, and more. Plus, each location is dog friendly!

