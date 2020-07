BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Hospitals across New York are receiving new money from the federal government to fight covid.



Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $680 million dollars for what’s called “Hot spot” hospitals.



Four Western New York hospitals will be receiving some of that money.

Nearly 26-million will be spread amongst buffalo general ECMC, Kenmore Mercy, and Millard Fillmore.