Federal judge upholds Buffalo Billion convictions

(WIVB) – A federal appeals judge Wednesday upheld the convictions for the men convicted in the Buffalo Billion bid rigging scheme.

In 2018, a jury convicted Buffalo developer Louis Ciminelli, two Syracuse developers and two state officials with ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Ciminelli, whose company was the general contractor on the Riverbend Project in South Buffalo, was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

He remained free pending the appeal.

It’s not yet clear if or when Ciminelli will have to report to federal prison.