Feeding the Streets: Group gives back to the Buffalo community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Twice a week, a group comes together at the Greyhound bus stop in downtown Buffalo to feed those who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

For the past six years, Streets Mission has collected food and personal supplies before dropping it off at area shelters. But organizers say the pandemic makes that difficult, so twice a week they feed the streets.

“What we do is every Wednesday and Friday we come out here we serve hot food,” said co-organizer Shareese Robinson.”It’s nothing more than giving back from the heart. We are just women who came together and wanted to do this.”

Organizers say they know what it’s like to not have a lot and because of that, they wanted to help those who find themselves in that same position.

“I grew up in poverty. I know what it is to not have, I know what it is to possibly wish somebody had been there through a situation. So we want to be there how we once wanted people to be there for us,” said organizer Mercedes Overstreet

And it’s not just food. The group collects things like face masks and hand sanitizer to hand out to the homeless community.



“We’re just as important as the workers – we’re essential. Because if we don’t think about them, who will?” Robinson said.



The group will be back Friday, July 17 starting around 6 p.m. Organizers say they stay outside the bus stop until all of the food is gone and if they run out before feeding everyone, they’ll run out and get more supplies.

