FeedMore WNY food distribution held in Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– FeedMore Western New York is continuing its effort to make sure neighbors don’t go hungry, through their mobile food pantry.

In total, the organization is holding 16-food distributions at 9-different locations in Erie and Niagara counties. Today, FeedMore stopped at New Covenant Tabernacle Food Pantry, in the Town of Tonawanda. Pantry coordinator Tammy Arneth says they hope to feed about 150-families.



“It’s very helpful but it’s a little impersonal. We like to communicate with our clients more often, but during this time, it’s great for them to be able to get the supplies that they need, and hopefully, we’ll be back at the building soon.”



Additional distributions are scheduled for Buffalo, Colden, Cheektowaga, Lackawanna, and Niagara falls through December 22.

LATEST: