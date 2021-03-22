Feedmore WNY kicks off “Champions for Meals”

WESTERN NEW YORK, (WIVB) — Over the past year and since the start of the pandemic, Feedmore Western New York has gained 3,600 cients in its’ Meals on Wheels program.

“At the height of the pandemic we saw an increase of about 57 percent more meals being delivered out to our neighbors in need,” said Anne McKenna, Marketing Director of Feedmore WNY.

The program has always has provided food and services to our homebound neighbors but has become even more critical now.

Feedmore WNY’s “Champions for Meals” began this morning and runs through friday. Some familiar faces will be out delivering this week to spread awareness.

Mayor Byron Brown helped out today with several drop offs. “The real heroes in this story are the volunteers that deliver meals to seniors on a regular basis,” said Brown. “That make a difference in the lives of others in our community.”

Mayor Brown says the impact of the meals on wheels program extends far beyond delivering nutritious food. It’s also about making that personal connection. “Many of the seniors don’t have family members or someone to check in on them, and the volunteers from Feedmore WNY Meals on Wheels become like family,” he said.

In 2020 alone, Feedmore provided more 1.3 million meals to seniors in need. And each meal is delivered with a smile.

“The sun is shining brightly and hopefully this will be a message to our seniors and to our community that there is a ray of hope,” said Brown.

For more information or to volunteer yourself, head here.