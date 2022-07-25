BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Feedmore Western New York is receiving a major financial boost from Albany.

Assemblymembers Jon Rivera and Catalina Cruz announced that $4.5 million will be given to Feedmore Western New York with funds from the state budget.

The money comes from the Nourish New York program, which buys food from New York farmers. Leaders say the program helps the Empire State in more ways than one.

“This program enables pantries just like provisions to expand our local fresh food offerings which not only feeds our neighbors but also strengthens the local economy and support our farmers right here in our area,” said Crystal Selk, the Executive Director at West Side Community Services.

Rivera is providing an additional $200,000 through the New York State and Community Capital Assistance Program.