Feedmore WNY ‘s Walk Off Hunger event kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB )– Feedmore Western New York’s annual Walk Off Hunger event kicks off today.

The weeklong fundraiser looks a little different this year because of the pandemic.



It includes several meet-up events and downloading your own walking routes. Feedmore is calling on the community to help neighbors in need.



“It’s such a critical fundraiser for Feedmore Western New York. It’s something that we’ve come to count on every single year, and with the pandemic, we do need the support of the community now more than ever,” said Catherine Shick, Feedmore’s communications director.



Registration is $25 dollars per person or $ 20 dollars for groups of four or more.

It’s free for kids 15 years and younger and it runs until next Saturday.