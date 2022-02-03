Female officer at Attica Correctional Facility sexually assaulted by inmate

(WIVB) – A female officer at Attica Correctional Facility was sexually assaulted by an inmate on Wednesday, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said Thursday.

The incident happened when inmates were leaving a COVID-19 testing site in the facility’s chapel. The inmate, a 38-year-old man serving a 19-year sentence for robbery, grabbed the officer several times in the groin and fought with officers who tried to stop him.

The female officer sustained a head injury when the inmate resisted her and two other officers, falling on top of her and causing her head to hit the floor. According to the NYSCOPBA, the inmate continued to grab at the officer when she was on the ground. She was taken to Buffalo General Hospital and hasn’t returned to work.

Two officers were treated by facility medical staff for knee, wrist and thumb injuries and remained on duty. One civilian instructor sustained wrist and knee injuries and was treated by medical staff.

The inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending charges. He was convicted of first and third-degree robbery in Queens County in 2011.

