Ferrier asks for identity hearing; judge enters not guilty plea on her behalf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The woman who was arrested at the Peace Bridge on Sunday and accused of mailing ricin to President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge for an identity hearing. That hearing has been scheduled for next Monday.

The suspect, who federal prosecutors identify as Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian woman, had an initial appearance in a Buffalo courtroom Tuesday. A judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The criminal complaint, which was made public Tuesday, accuses her of making a threat against the President of the United States. An accompanying affidavit from an FBI agent states a letter containing ricin was mailed to the White House. The letter said, “Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a ‘special gift’ for you to make a decision,” according to the affidavit.

Customs and Border Protection officers in Buffalo arrested the suspect as she tried entering the United States at the Peace Bridge Sunday afternoon. They say she had a gun, knife, and ammunition, and admitted she was wanted by the FBI for sending ricin.

At her court appearance Tuesday, the suspect was accompanied by a French interpreter. She only spoke to indicate that she would not be hiring her own lawyer and wished to be assigned one. She was represented by assistant federal public defender Fonda Kubiak, who is expected to also represent her at Monday’s identity and preliminary hearings.

“Depending on the outcome of those hearings on Monday, she would potentially there-after proceed to the District of Columbia and somebody else would undertake those representations if she is transferred there,” Kubiak said.

Ferrier will remain detained for now. She is being held at the Niagara County Jail in Lockport.

