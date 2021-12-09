Fig Tree Patisserie hosts its second annual menstrual product drive to benefit underserved communities

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Fig Tree Patisserie in Kenmore, the local bakery is committed to making sure all their clientele is completely included.

The store offers keto, vegan and gluten-free options, many of which can’t be found at other local bakeries.

To add to its commitment to inclusivity, the store is hosting its second annual holiday menstrual product drive to collect tampons, pads, and menstrual cups- all holding the same level of importance as any coat or food drive.

Owner Natalie Schultz and manager Kyle Marchesin say that the collected products will be delivered to Evergreen Health and directly benefit underserved communities who may have limited access to these necessities. And, as an incentive, when you make a drop-off or a donation, you’ll receive $1 off toward any treat purchased at the business.