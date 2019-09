HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Hamburg Emergency Services and the 914th Air Refueling Wing say there’s no need to worry if you’re wondering about the fighter jets in the area.

Some people have reached out asking about the Fighter Jets in our area; to which this is the reason. No worries, just practice for Sunday's Bills-Patriots NFL Game. Posted by Town of Hamburg Emergency Services on Friday, September 27, 2019

Both received calls about the aircraft but no worries they’re just practicing for a flyover at the Bills and Patriots game on Sunday.

“Shaw Air Force Base you guys are loud! Welcome to #WNY grab some wings before you head out. πŸ—πŸ—πŸ—,” 914th Wing said on Facebook.