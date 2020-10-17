Fighting on: Two local women beat breast cancer, raise funds for research

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–A mother-daughter dynamic duo are putting their energy and effort into supporting a newly established foundation that helps people with breast cancer.



Daughter Jolene Wilson and her mother Lynn Hansen are breast cancer warriors, who were both diagnosed around the same time. Thankful for their ongoing recoveries, now, they’re giving back.



The women have been doing a lot of fundraising, including a big chicken barbecue and basket raffle, held today in the Village of Hamburg. Thirty-six local businesses donated to today’s event to help make it a success. Saturday marks eight months since Jolene’s surgery, and she’s thrilled to donate the proceeds to the Windsong Cares Foundation.



“We chose them because we both went through our treatment at Windsong, and with their foundation, we can increase education in the community and decrease the mortality rate of breast cancer.”



Jolene and Lynn are participating in our Pink 4 Hope campaign. We will be sharing their full, incredible story later this month on News 4 at 4.