BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people are without a place to call home after an overnight house fire in Batavia.

Police responded to Hutchins St. just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

A woman jumped from a window to escape the flames. Authorities say a man was found also hanging from a window.

Both were hospitalized. The man’s condition is not known, but the woman is in serious condition.