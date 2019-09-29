Firefighters “Fill the Boot ” for the MDA

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lackawanna firefighters kicked off their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser Sunday.

Firefighters collected money at the intersection of Ridge and Abbott Roads.

All of the money collected will help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighter Justin Zybert who has worked for the department for seven years told News 4 that he looks forward to helping out.

“It feels good. I like seeing people flag you down from miles back and they’re just so willing, wheter they have it or not. They pull out twenties, change, they give it all to us. Zybert said.

The Lackawanna Fire Department has been raising money for the MDA for the last 65 years.