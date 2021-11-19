Four firefighters sent to ECMC after truck overturns in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four firefighters are in the hospital after a fire truck overturned Friday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.
The truck flipped on its side at Rockwood and Fillmore Avenue, near Main Street just before 4:30 a.m.
A Buffalo Fire spokesperson told News 4 the truck was responding to a call in that area when a regular vehicle tried to turn, and the firetruck flipped on its side trying to swerve out of the way.
Four firefighters are at Erie County Medical Center for treatment; their conditions are unknown.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
