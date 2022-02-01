Fireworks over state’s mask mandate at meeting between town board, school board in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A joint meeting between the town board and school board in Grand Island Monday night included a heated five-minute discussion about New York State’s requirement that masks be work in schools. It led the superintendent of the school district to threaten to put the meeting on hold.

“For people in the audience, we will adjourn the meeting if you are disruptive,” Dr. Brian Graham said.

“You might as well!” responded a member of the crowd. “Adjourn the meeting!”

The meeting continued and the boards then moved on to other business.

The conversation was prompted by Grand Island Councilman Mike Madigan questioning school board members over what the town board could do to fight the state’s mandate.

“We’re not going to dialogue with you on our school board policies, on mask mandates during this meeting,” responded school board Trustee Glenn Bobeck.

Madigan then began to speak when Bobeck interrupted him by saying, “No no no!” That prompted shouts of anger from the crowd. Bobeck urged Madigan to speak on the issue at a school board meeting.

Video of Monday’s meeting was streamed and posted on the Grand Island Central School District’s GITV Youtube page.

Madigan claimed that he has heard from parents who say the mask mandate in schools, which will expire February 21 unless extended, hurts their children’s “mental, social, and emotional health” and their development.

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert at the Jacobs School of Medicine, argues otherwise. He said mask mandates in schools are important layers to minimize the changes of getting infected with the coronavirus.

“I think the most important factor for children’s mental and social health is to be able to keep them in school for in-person learning,” Russo said. “The best means to do this is the combination of vaccines and obviously masks.”

In an email Tuesday, Madigan said the back-and-forth with Bobeck was not personal.

“(T)his is about leading and doing what is in the best interest of student health and safety and for teachers and our community,” he said.

Bobeck declined comment and referred to Dr. Graham.

“People have very strong opinions and views on topics related to the pandemic. (Monday) night, you caught a glimpse of that,” the superintendent said Tuesday.

“Respect and civility are key,” Graham added. “We need the adults, the visitors, the students, the staff, and our community leaders to continue marching down the path of civil discourse and respect.”

Graham noted that the joint meetings between the school district and town board provide a unique service to taxpayers. Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney was seated at the table Monday night. He also acknowledged that there are passionate opinions on the topic.

“Did it cross a line? I don’t really think we crossed a line,” Whitney said. “I think we were getting pretty close though. Fortunately calmer heads prevailed.”