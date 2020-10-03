First couple’s positive COVID test results raising concern about presidential race

(WIVB)–The first couple’s positive test results are raising concerns about the race for president.

Well, at the very least this is likely to push back or even eliminate plans for one or two more debates. We asked some well known local analysts which candidate that hurts more.

“I think that hurts Trump more because historically, incumbent Presidents tend to have their worst debates on the first one and they get stronger as the debates go on.”

Political analyst Carl Calabrese leans more Republican but agrees with Len Lenihan who leans more Democratic that President Trump’s campaign may suffer more if there are no more debates.

“If there are more debates, I think Biden benefits from that. I think right now, he’s sort of in the drivers seat. It’s by no means over. This race is four and a half weeks away. It’s a long time,” Lenihan said.

“It makes a complicated election even more complicated,” Jim Gardner, distinguished professor of law at UB said. “There’s a question of what happens if he becomes incapacitated before November 3, if he becomes incapacitated after November 3, there are difficult questions about how the electoral college should act under those circumstances. So there’s a lot of possible complications for sure.”

Under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the President would have the option of temporarily discharging his duties to the Vice President, or there’s a provision for that to happen involuntarily if the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet feel a transfer of power should occur.

“If there’s a disagreement between the president and his cabinet about the president’s own ability to do his job, it is possible fir the judgement of the president to be overridden. The public needs to know that’s at least a possibility,” Gardner added.

