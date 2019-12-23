Live Now
First night of Hannukah celebrated in Amherst

(WIVB)–Western New Yorkers of Jewish faith gathered in Amherst to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at sundown on Sunday, December 22.

 The Chabad House of Buffalo sponsored a Menorah lighting at the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road.

Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday that celebrates the miracle of light after a small Jewish army defeated their oppressors. After the battle, Jews returned to Jerusalem to rededicate a temple.

However, they found only enough oil to light a menorah in the temple for one night.

Officials with the Chabad House of Buffalo says that this menorah is one of the tallest in the country.

