First responders honor hospital staff at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

(WIVB)–Hospitals are normally quiet zones but nobody minded the blare of sirens Saturday outside Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Every volunteer fire company in the town of Amherst and a couple from Clarence turned on their lights and sirens and paraded into the parking lot outside the hospital.

It was a big show of gratitude from first responders to the doctors, nurses, and staff for all they are doing during the coronavirus crisis.

Dr. Kathryn Gutillo, an emergency room doctor, told News 4 she’s never seen ER conditions like what she’s seeing now during the coronavirus pandemic and she has this advice for all of us.

“They need to take this seriously. They need to isolate themselves. There’s no need to go grocery shopping every other day. I would still limit the exposure to other people that gather in groups.”

The hospital staff gathered outside to take photos and to applaud the firefighters….and the firefighters returned that applause. They also brought along deliveries of food for the hospital staff.