First Southtowns Chick-Fil-A location proposed for McKinley Parkway

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Southtowns may be getting a Chick-Fil-A come Fall 2022.

News 4 has confirmed the popular fast food restaurant is proposing a drive-thru in the parking lot at 3464 McKinley Parkway, formerly Toys R Us, now Raymour & Flanigan.

A sketch plan was submitted Wednesday evening to the Hamburg Town Board. This is the first step in the proposal process. We’re told the next step is for the restaurant to submit a site plan.

If approved, Chick-Fil-A would like to be open by Fall 2022. One board member raised concerns that if Bills are playing on Saturdays, this could cause issues with games.

This would be the third location in Western New York and the first in the Southtowns.

The eatery will be back in front of Hamburg Town Board with a full submission in March.