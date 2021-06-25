Fishers can enjoy ‘Free Fishing’ across NYS this weekend

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Get ready to cast a line, fishing is free in New York State this weekend.

During “Free Fishing Days,” residents and non-residents are allowed to fish without a license.

And here’s even better news, despite what some people may say — the fish in Lake Erie are safe to eat.

“Lake Erie fish, I have no concerns. Right above the Falls, I have very little concerns. The recommendation is no more than three meals a month for some stuff, but up here the fish are clean. The walleye and perch out of Lake Erie, have at it. The department of health has furth concerns down Lake Ontario, up here we’ve got a whole different bag to deal with. And the thing is the older and bigger the fish are, the more likely they are to be contaminated. So if you target the fish that are smaller and in between, life is good,” said Jeff Jondle of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

There are two more free fishing days this year in New York State.

Those are happening on September 25 and on Veterans Day, November 11.