Fitness in the Park offers free classes to get moving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10th season of Fitness in the Parks underway. Independent Health and the Buffalo-Niagara YMCA are offering FREE outdoor and online classes.
18 parks across Western New York are involved, offering Yoga, Zumba®, Fusion, Barre, Pilates and more. No registration required. Just show up!
For the full schedule, head here.
Fitness in the Parks runs through September 30th 2021.
