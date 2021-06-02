Fitness in the Park offers free classes to get moving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10th season of Fitness in the Parks underway. Independent Health and the Buffalo-Niagara YMCA are offering FREE outdoor and online classes.

18 parks across Western New York are involved, offering Yoga, Zumba®, Fusion, Barre, Pilates and more. No registration required. Just show up!

For the full schedule, head here.

Fitness in the Parks runs through September 30th 2021.

