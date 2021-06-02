Fitness in the Park offers free classes to get moving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10th season of Fitness in the Parks underway. Independent Health and the Buffalo-Niagara YMCA are offering FREE outdoor and online classes.

18 parks across Western New York are involved, offering Yoga, Zumba®, Fusion, Barre, Pilates and more. No registration required. Just show up!

For the full schedule, head here.

Fitness in the Parks runs through September 30th 2021.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories