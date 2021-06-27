Flag football tournament at Highmark raises $150K for Special Olympic athletes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A chance to play flag football on the home turf of the Buffalo Bills is helping send Special Olympic athletes to the U.S.A. Games.

The flag football tournament features nearly 60 teams throughout the weekend’s Buffalo “Sun Bowl.”

Many of the groups also had a Special Olympic athlete on their teams, too.

Related Content Falconer Schools hosts Special Olympics after countywide competition is canceled

The chance the play six on six at the home of the Buffalo Bills raised around $150,000 for Special Olympic athletes.

“Every single dollar that we raise will go back to our athletes, whether it’s for travel or their equipment, or space to practice in, and right here in Western New York. We have over 4,000 athletes, so we are growing. In New York State, we have over 68,000 athletes, so all of this helps them, and it gives them the opportunity to play, and to be a part of something and be included,” said Erica Raepple, director of development for Special Olympics New York.

Athletes never have to pay to train, travel, or compete.

Special Olympics New York is also seeking volunteers and the organization especially needs coaches right now.