Flooding forces residents near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street to leave their homes

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street on the Buffalo, West Seneca border are leaving their homes as the Buffalo River floods.

The water level of the Buffalo River has been on the rise as warm temperatures Thursday melted snow and ice across Western New York. The river runs along a portion of the river runs directly behind Casimer Street.

Erie County Emergency Services report residents are being removed near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. He added, that there’s concern about the Lexington Green neighborhood in West Seneca.

Erie County Department of Public Works warns residents to avoid the Mineral Springs and Lexington Green area.

