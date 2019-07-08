Former Adelphia executive, son of John Rigas, granted early release from prison

COUDERSPORT, Penn. (WIVB) — Timothy Rigas, the son of Adelphia founder John Rigas and former executive for the now-defunct cable company, has been released from a federal prison.

Rigas’ family shared the news Monday afternoon. Federal prosecutors and prison officials have not responded to request for comment.

“Of course, we’re elated,” John Rigas told News 4.

Timothy and John Rigas, who also owned the Buffalo Sabres, were both convicted on federal fraud and conspiracy charges back in 2004. Prosecutors argued that they used company funds as a personal piggy bank. Adelphia eventually filed for bankruptcy.

John, now 94, was granted early release from prison in 2016 due to his health. He is still undergoing cancer treatment.

Timothy, 63, was not scheduled to be released until 2022. However his family says he became eligible for early release under the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform which allows those over the age of 60 who were convicted of non-violent federal crimes to be freed after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

“It’s just one of those things in life that is pretty defining in some ways,” John Rigas said of Timothy’s release.

In a Facebook post, John said that Timothy will serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement. He added that he and Timothy are both still appealing their convictions.