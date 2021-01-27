Former Amherst pain doctor pleads guilty, faces maximum of 10 years in prison on fraud charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dr. Gautam Arora, 44, formerly of Buffalo pleaded guilty to fraud involving controlled prescriptions and working to defraud a health care benefit program, according to the Office of the United States Attorney Western District of New York.

The U.S. attorney’s office tells us, Arora pleaded guilty to unlawfully acquiring controlled prescriptions by misrepresentation and fraud, and scheming to defraud a health care benefit program.

These charges could put Arora in prison for a maximum of 10 years and carry a fine of $250,000.

Officials say between April 2013 and May 2017, Arora worked at Hens Pain Center in Amherst as a pain management doctor.

During his tenure, Arora prescribed opioids including hydrocodone, oxycodone, dextroamphetamine-amphetamine and carisoprodol to patients “outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

We’re told Arora wrote prescriptions for people that were not his patients.

“Arora wrote approximately 61 prescriptions for controlled substances to individuals who were either not his patients, or without first conducting a proper examination, verifying their medical condition, and assessing the risk of abuse by the individual patient.” Office of the United States Attorney Western District of New York

The U.S. Attorney also said Arora defrauded Medicare by billing the program $92,209.50 in patient office visits between January 1 and March 31, 2016. They also tell us, Arora requested and received payment for medical services not administered or not performed to the extent described.

Arora is due in court for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo on June 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.