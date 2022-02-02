Former Buffalo Bills executive talks about team’s experience with “October Surprise” storm in new book

(WIVB) – A former longtime executive for the Buffalo Bills has recounted the “October Surprise” storm of 2006 with a new book that shows the team’s experience of the event.

Don Purdy, former Director of Football for the Buffalo Bills wrote ““Thunder Snow of Buffalo: The October Surprise Storm” with licensed mental health clinician Billy Klun.

The book contains a forward from Marv Levy and has quotes from Mayor Byron Brown, as well as information from three local meteorologists. It includes the stories of players, coaches and staff from the time.

“Working for the NFL at the time, we were unprepared for a crisis of this magnitude,” Purdy said. “More than 30 players, coaches and staff had to leave their families behind, without power or heat, to travel to Detroit for a regular-season game.”

“Thunder Snow of Buffalo” is available at the Archway Publishing online bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.