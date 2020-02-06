Former Buffalo General employee charged with making bomb threat against hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former Buffalo General Hospital employee accused of making a terroristic threat was arrested and charged, Buffalo Police say.

Early Monday morning, staff in the emergency department were sent a message by a co-worker Justin King, regarding a bomb threat, officials from Kaleida Health tell News 4.

They added standard operating procedures for an issue of this type were initiated immediately.

The hospital, along with Buffalo Police, worked to confirm it was sent by an employee on duty at the time.

King admitted he initiated a hoax, was terminated immediately, and escorted out by police.

Patient care and operations at the hospital were not interrupted during this time and at no time were patients, visitors, or staff in jeopardy, according to a Kaleida spokesperson.

Kaleida Health had this to say about the matter in a statement released to News 4 this evening: