NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former chairman of the Niagara County Legislature has passed away.

Wm. Keith McNall’s death was announced by current chairwoman Becky Wydysh Thursday.

Wydysh says McNall “was a fierce advocate for the people of Lockport.”

She’s ordered all county flags to be flown at half-staff.

Keith McNall was 74-years-old.