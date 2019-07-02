Former Clymer school teacher admits to possession of child pornography

CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB)– According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, former teacher, 60-year-old Scott Aikens of Clymer pleaded guilty in front of a judge today to possessing child porn involving a minor.

In June 2018, Investigators with Homeland Security in Buffalo received info a user, who went under the name EJD, was active on a Thai based child porn website, Boyxzeed2.net. Authorities were able to trace the email address used by EJD back to Aikens.

Homeland investigators and State Police executed a search warrant at Aikens home on Route 474 in Clymer. There, Aikens admitted that he viewed child pornography and it would be found on his laptop.

Investigators say they found a total of 683 videos and 22 images of child pornography on his laptop and other electronic devices.

Some of the material found depicted prepubescent minors or minors less than 12-years-old. Other material contained sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

Aikens, at the time of the arrest, was a 7-12 grade school teacher with the Clymer Central School District in Chautauqua County.

He faces 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He’s scheduled to be sentenced October 24.