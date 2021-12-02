Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Steve Pigeon arraigned on six charges, including rape

(WIVB) – Former Erie County Democratic chairman Steve Piegon has been arraigned on a six-count indictment Thursday morning, including first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault.

The charges are as follows:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Pigeon, 61, was remanded without bail and a return court date hasn’t been set yet.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, it’s alleged that Pigeon had sex with a child younger than 11 in Erie County sometime between Nov. 2016 and Dec. 2016. Pigeon knew the victim.

The judge in the case has issued temporary orders of protection for the victim and their parent.

If convicted of all charges, Pigeon faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.