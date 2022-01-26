Former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

(WIVB) – A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution in a case involving his wife.

Wallace Waliczek, 55, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to the charge, fourth-degree promoting prostitution, on Tuesday, the day before his jury trial was set to begin.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Waliczek’s wife, 32-year-old Melissa A. Waliczek, was arrested in Aug. 2019, accused of posting an advertisement online looking for money in return for sexual favors.

An undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded and set up a meeting at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street. According to the DA’s office, evidence showed that Wallace Waliczek was present during the meeting and watched the transaction while in another vehicle in the parking lot.

Waliczek was off-duty at the time.

He faces up to one year in jail when he’s sentenced on April 5 and remains released.

Melissa Waliczek was arraigned on one count of prostitution and the case remains pending in Human Trafficking Court.