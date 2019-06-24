Former inmate makes boxing his focus

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A Buffalo man who spent 13 years in prison is now putting his focus on the sport of boxing.

Perez Aughtry, can sometimes be seen training at MLK Jr. Park in Buffalo, or local gyms. His next fight is this Friday at Catskills Casino. “Anybody can accomplish anything in life. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through or what you’ve been going through, it doesn’t matter what a person says about you or what you’re never gonna accomplish. First of all, you believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything in life and never give up.”

Perez spent thirteen years in prison for kidnapping a woman in a drug feud. He says boxing became his focus in prison, and he took it to a new level when he got out of prison about a year ago. Fresh out of prison, he shared a Facebook video of himself boxing, and within a few months, he was booked for this fight at The Paramount on Long Island. He lost that first fight last September but has been fine-tuning since then for this upcoming light heavyweight fight against Lawrence King.

“I’m trying to show the youth that you can do anything you want in life. It doesn’t matter where you’ve been, what you’ve been through, how old you are, you can accomplish anything you want, you just have to focus, go for it. It’s never too late to change,” said Aughtry.



Perez is now 37 years old, a bit old to start a boxing career, but his fire and his confidence could go a long way. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, I may not be Mohammed Ali, but my real name Perez Aughtry. Rumble young man, rumble. I’m gonna do what I accomplish to do and my thing is get a belt. I’m gonna get in that ring and I’m gonna win.”