Former LPCiminelli exec applies for public information officer position with Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former executive at LPCiminelli, who was convicted in connection with the Buffalo Billion case, could have a new job soon.

Kevin Schuler has applied to be the new public information officer for the Niagara County Legislature. News 4 has learned that he’s one of five candidates scheduled to be interviewed Monday. But some legislators aren’t happy he’s even being considered.

Schuler, a former executive at LPCiminelli, was sentenced to one day in jail in connection to the Buffalo Billion corruption scandal. He testified against his ex boss and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in May 2018.

The interviewing committee for the Niagara County Legislature met with candidates Monday afternoon at the Niagara County Courthouse.

Some legislators on that committee are at odds on Schuler even applying for the job, as some claim it’s not a good look for the county.

“It’s unbelievable that we would even be interviewing someone like this because the public information officer is a job that requires public trust and when you have somebody convicted of one of the most heinous crimes in New York State, you know fraud cases apply for it and then you’re going to interview him, I think that’s ridiculous,” said Dennis Virtuoso, (D) Minority leader of the Niagara County Legislature.

“Part of the process of the committee is to go through and review everybody and at this time that’s why we have the committee meeting for us all together and speak about it. I never speak on speculation, I only speak on facts. Hence the reason we have this meeting to go through our due process and our decision will be made after that,” said Randy Bradt, (R) Majority leader of the Niagara County Legislature.

The legislature is scheduled to have its final meeting of the year Tuesday, December 10th. In that meeting, legislators say the budget will be discussed and approved.

Legislator Virtuoso says he will present a resolution to get rid of the public information officer position altogether.