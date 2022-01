FILE — In this July 20, 2020 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves U.S. District Court after he was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison, in New York. Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WIVB) – Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has died. He was 77 years old.

Silver was once a powerful figure in New York State government, leading the assembly for more than 20 years.

Silver was convicted in 2018 for accepting nearly $4 million in bribes.

