Blessing (right) covered the Bills during their Super Bowl runs, pictured here in 1992.

LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The family of Brian Blessing has confirmed that Brian suddenly passed away overnight Sunday at the age of 64.

Brian Blessing was a sports anchor at WIVB in the 80s and 90s, covering the Bills during their Super Bowl appearances. Many people will remember him for his great depth of knowledge about sports.

Brian’s brother told News 4 Brian passed away at his home in Las Vegas.