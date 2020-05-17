Former NFL player sends graduation message to student athlete

1  of  3
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A student-athlete got an extra special graduation congratulations from a former NFL player Saturday.

Allison Mazur, a Lancaster track star who also ran for UB, went through surgeries to save her leg from a terrible infection. Through her experience, she developed a relationship with former Bears tight end Zach Miller, who had a gruesome injury and a similar recovery process to Mazur.

The two got to meet when the Bears visited the Bills in 2018. Part of Saturday’s socially distanced celebrations was a personal video message that Miller sent Allison.

During the virtual commencement, family and friends celebrated Mazur with a drive-by parade.
She also got special messages from some of the physicians who treated her.

