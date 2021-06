(WIVB) - If you are looking to get a piece of the American dream, you know the real estate market right now is red hot.

Buying a home can be frustrating, but selling your home can sometimes be difficult as well.

What is the difference between those who are posting a "For sale" sign and those who are offering to buy for cash? In most cases, the seller is represented by a licensed realtor and the cash buyer only needs cash.

"These types of homebuyers do not need to be licensed, they don't need any kind of insurance," said Melanie McGovern from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. "They are like a typical homebuyer, when you buy a house you don't have to go out and get those things."