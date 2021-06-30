Congressman Jacobs and former President Trump tour the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (WIVB) — Congressman Chris Jacobs visited the southern border with former President Donald Trump Wednesday. They toured the unfinished border wall separating the United States and Mexico.

Trump criticized President Biden’s immigration policies.

Congressman Jacobs says completing the wall would make the border more secure.

“The state of Texas is actually going to complete this fence. That’s how important it is on their own taxpayer dime. They shouldn’t have to do, but they are doing to keep their people safe, and in turn, keep our nation safe,” said Congressman Jacobs.

“And now we have an open, really dangerous border. More dangerous than it’s ever been in the history of our country and we better go back fast,” former President Trump added.

The Feds say there were more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border last month.

That’s more than any other month in the past 20 years.